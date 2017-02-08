KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Lisa Freede Jewelry

Celebrity Jewelry Designer Lisa Freede shows off some of her latest designs.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:00 AM. CST February 08, 2017

For more information on Lisa Freede, log on to LisaFreede.com

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories