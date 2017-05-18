Close Liberty Kitchen's Art and Decor Carl Eves (Liberty Kitchen) gives us a look at all the classic decor and art he collects to decorate multiple restaurants in the city. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:50 AM. CDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information of their restaurants, visit www.feedtx.com for locations. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man falls over edge at Topgolf in Fort Worth Home invasion suspect killed at home near Tomball Woman's phone stolen, held for ransom Woman writes 'help me' in dirt while accompanying man on walk Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dies at age 52 Thursday morning forecast Student's online petition for finals goes viral Self-marriage, known as 'sologamy' gains popularity Hospital closes abruptly without paying staff Strays in the city: Handful of zip codes responsible for many stray animal calls More Stories BREAKING: 1 dead, 22 hurt after being struck by car… May 18, 2017, 11:13 a.m. Spring ISD: Suspects apprehended at Dekaney HS… May 18, 2017, 12:25 p.m. Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer subpoena May 18, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs