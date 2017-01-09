Close Legendary Oncologist An extraordinary story about Oncologist Dr. Freireich, who helped save the lives of children with Leukemia. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:48 AM. CST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST To learn more about Dr. Emil Freireich visit MDAnderson.org. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup Country stars, community responds to tragic deaths of young hunters Father killed in struggle with armed robbery Suspects caught painting over stolen truck Young hunters found dead after missing for over 24 hours Super Bowl draws casting directors to Houston Three young men found dead after going missing on hunting trip Baytown police looking for suspects who shot three teens inside home Don't forget: Freezing temps are a threat to exposed pipes From homeless to Marriott Marquis employee More Stories 78-year-old fatally shoots alleged robber outside N.… Jan. 9, 2017, 8:18 a.m. Father exchanges gunfire with robber; both die Jan. 9, 2017, 4:48 a.m. RodeoHouston announces 2017 concert lineup Jan. 9, 2017, 12:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs