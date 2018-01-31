KHOU
Accountant turned jewelry designer, Lori Claypool, shows off the latest designs from her LC Designs jewelry collection.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:05 AM. CST January 31, 2018

You can find LC Designs jewelry at:

- Monkee’s of Houston (5885 San Felipe Street, Suite 250)

- Fiori Spa (2613 Potomac Drive)

- Houston Racquet Club (10709 Memorial Drive)

 

LC Designs Trunk Show

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

10:00am – 3:00pm

Monkee’s of Houston

5885 San Felipe Street, Suite 250

 

For more on LC Designs, check out her Facebook and Instagram pages.

