Latavia Roberson

Latavia shares her days with Destiny's Child and what's next in her musical career.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:52 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

Latavia Roberson, an original member of famed "Destiny's Child," talks her newest song release. For more information and to hear her latest song, click here

