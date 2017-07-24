KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Kosama Workout

Lift what you can, move how you move, do what you do and get results! A workout designed specifically for you!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:02 AM. CDT July 24, 2017

Kosama Group Fitness ReDefined – Houston
12545 Briar Forest Dr. Suite F (near Energy Corridor)
Houston, TX 77077
346-302-2868
houston@kosama.com
Websites: 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories