Kids Cook for Dad

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victim
-
Texas is deregulating eyebrow threading
-
Infant shot, killed in southwest Houston
-
Gunman in congressional baseball practice shooting was a GOP critic with a criminal past
-
Congressmen targeted in Wednesday's shooting
-
Fisher makes debut, fantasy players notice
-
Worker escapes fire at East Houston scrap yard
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Thompsons make first court appearance on murder charges
More Stories
-
Mystery remains over skeletal remains found in Heights homeJun 15, 2017, 1:05 p.m.
-
HPD: Gunman who killed baby still on the looseJun 14, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
Exclusive: Kidnapping suspect apologizes, hugs victimJun 14, 2017, 10:43 p.m.