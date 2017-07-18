Close KHOU Food Drive How you can help end hunger for 66,000 Houstonians with just a dollar. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:32 AM. CDT July 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KHOU FOOD DRIVE www.khou.com/foodfight http://www.houstonfoodbank.org/hfb-events/khou-food-drive/ © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Who is interested in buying an NBA franchise? Man dies after jumping off dock into Lake Conroe, authorities say 2 brothers shot during home invasion in northwest Harris County Woman bitten by rabid bat near downtown What will $305K buy you around town? Community mourns Minneapolis yoga teacher shot by cop Pct. 4 arming deputies with AR-15 rifles Second suspect in murder of 79 year old makes court appearance Tuesday morning forecast Embankment fails causing heavy delays on Highway 59 in Fort Bend Co. More Stories Shocking setback in murder case of 11-year-old Josue Flores Jul 18, 2017, 2:55 p.m. Astros' Correa on 10-day DL for torn ligament in left thumb Jul 18, 2017, 3:23 p.m. Texans to induct Andre Johnson into Ring of Honor Jul 18, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs