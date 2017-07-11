Close Just College Students Project Tiffannie Jones talks about the Just College Students Back-2-School Drive. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:24 AM. CDT July 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Tiffannie Jones speaks to Deborah Duncan about The Just for College Students Project. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Road rage suspect charged with deadly conduct Razor blades found in Huntsville playgrounds Woman crashes car into patio at Pappas Bar-B-Q Conroe PD releases dash cam video of July 4 incident Why aren't lightning rods more widely used? More than a dozen dead after military plane crashes into Mississippi field These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy Tuesday morning forecast Are the Amazon Prime deals really worth it? VERIFY: Can you shower during a lightning storm More Stories Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting Jul 11, 2017, 10:15 a.m. 16 dead in military plane crash in rural… Jul 11, 2017, 8:31 a.m. Witness says robbery suspects shot store clerk in NE… Jul 11, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs