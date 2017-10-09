Joan Severance, Part 2

Actress, model and designer Joan Severance discusses how to attract Mr. Right in her new book Manifest Your Mate.

To order the Manifest Your Mate book by Joan Severance, click here.

For more information on Joan Severance, log on to JoanSeverance.com.

To order your Joan Severance Hair Care products, click here.

For more information on the skin condition vitiligo, log on to Help4Vitiligo.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV