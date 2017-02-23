Close Inspire Film Festival Films that will inspire you to reach your goals in adversity. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:54 AM. CST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The inaugural Inspire Film Festival celebrates the human spirit and is coming to The Woodlands. For more information on tickets, click here. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man kicked off plane for inflammatory remarks Teen Subway employee shot, killed during armed robbery Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks Fake tech support reps ready to rip you off Teen out of jail after killing bald eagle Child loses parents after violent attack Officer shoots K-9 after dog attacked What to look out for in a clothing website Double stabbing at Baytown home Wrong-way crash on Highway 288 More Stories Teen killed in front of mom at Subway restaurant in… Feb 22, 2017, 9:22 p.m. HPD: Woman shot 3 times during dispute at a mobile home park Feb 23, 2017, 4:56 a.m. Baytown PD: Man on the run after stabbing… Feb 23, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
