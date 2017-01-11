KHOU
Close

Spiralizing Recipes

Food blogger Lauren Snyder shows us an easy way to cut carbs and calories from our favorite pasta dishes.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 1:37 PM. CST January 11, 2017

Find Lauren's recipes at www.methodtomymeals.com or follow her on instagram @methodtomymeals. 
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories