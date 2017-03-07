KHOU
IHOP National Pancake Day

Get Free Pancakes & Help A Great Cause.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:24 AM. CST March 07, 2017

IHOP serves up free stacks of pancakes today and encourages patrons to give a donation to Shriners Hospital. For more information and locations, visit www.Ihop.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)


