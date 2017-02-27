KHOU
Close

Huti's 5 Free-Fire Grill

Great Day's Cristina Kooker gets a taste of the best dish being served in The Woodlands.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:51 AM. CST February 27, 2017

For more information about Huti's 5 Free-Fire Grill, visit www.hutis5.com
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories