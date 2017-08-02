HOUSTON'S NEWEST POP-UP SHOP - LAUNCH - Houston's Pop-Up Shop

Houston Partnership Tower on the ground floor at 701 Avenida De Las Americas. Shoppers can access the store by parking in Avenida North Parking Garage or take the Green Line on the Metro Rail to the Convention District.

Hours: Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

(713) 853-8371

Follow LAUNCH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @launchHTX to learn more about the designers, artists and news.

Event:

AndyRoo and the Andyrooniverse Children's Special Performance – Looking for something to do with the children and beat the heat this summer? LAUNCH is pleased to host the children's Houston-based musical artist AndyRoo and the Andyrooniverse for a special, energetic in-store performance. The complimentary performance is on Thursday, August 3rd from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

