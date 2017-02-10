The 4th Annual Houstonia Gumbo Smackdown is this Saturday, February 11th at Sugar Land Town Square from 12pm - 4pm. Last year's winner, MAIN KITCHEN, will be defending their title against a number of restaurants, including ROUXPOUR...both of whom are displaying their goods in studio.
For more information, log on to www.houstoniamag.com/gumbo.
Visit Rouxpour at www.TheRouxpour.com and Main Kitchen at MainKitchenHouston.com.
