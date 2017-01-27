Close Houston Tours See places that bring personality to our city. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:29 AM. CST January 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Whether you have been a long time resident or just moved here, we can help you take a grand tour of H-Town. For more information on tours, click here. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Naked woman standing in road stops traffic Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse Fatal auto-pedestrian incident involving deputy Courtroom confrontation in Spring murder case Feud between neighbors turns deadly Missing boy safe, Amber Alert canceled Health care provider wanted in beating Woodlands dog saves woman from attacker Houstonians react to President Trump's immigration executive order Two in custody after shots fired in Galleria area More Stories Caregiver in assault video arrested in N. Houston Jan 27, 2017, 6:24 a.m. TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down I-10 in Brookshire Jan 27, 2017, 11:20 a.m. Deputy hits, kills pedestrian on Westheimer Jan 27, 2017, 4:36 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs