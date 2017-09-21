KHOU
Hope After Harvey #2 - Houston SPCA

Julie from the Houston SPCA talks to us about rescuing and finding pets after the hurricane, as well as how to help the SPCA during this time.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:43 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

Visit the Houston SPCA online.

