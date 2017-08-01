KHOU
Close

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurants have teamed up in the fight against hunger. Lance Fegen with Liberty Kitchen shows us what's on their menu.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:08 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

To see a complete list of restaurants and view their menus, visit http://www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com/
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories