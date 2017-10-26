KHOU
Close

Houston Parks & Recreation

With a wide variety of greenspace, fitness programs, and free activities for kids, Houston Parks are a great place to have an outdoor adventure.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:48 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

To learn more about Houston Parks & Recreation, visit houstontx.gov/parks

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories