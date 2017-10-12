Houston's Hottest Heroes

Houston Firefighters Obed and Jared talk about modeling for the 2018 Houston Fire Fighters Calendar. They also discuss the great work they do to help the Houston Fire Fighters Burned Children’s Fund.

To purchase your 2018 Houston Fire Fighters Calendar, log on to HoustonBurnedChildrensFund.com.

CALENDAR SIGNING

- Friday, October 13, 2017

- 7pm

- Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon

- 19959 Holzwarth Rd.

- Spring, TX

