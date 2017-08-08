KHOU
Houston History Bus

R.W. McKinney of Mr. McKinney's Historic Houston takes us on a tour of the city in the Houston History Bus.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:56 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

To book a ride on the Houston History Bus, contact Mr. McKinney on facebook: @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston or visit www.HoustonHistoryBus.org 
 
Follow @MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston for FREE trips for the Month of August!
- BIG kick-off party for Houston's Birthday on Mon, Aug 21st at Sambuca
- $4 Drink Specials All Night
- 4pm-11pm, LIVE Jazz Music 7pm-11pm and RIDES on the Houston History Bus 
 

