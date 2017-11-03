For more information on Houston Happenings, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

INTERNATIONAL QUILT FESTIVAL:

- Largest Quilt Show In U.S.; Shopping For Fabric, Supplies, Crafts; Classes & Lectures; Over 1,500 Quilts On Display

- Today - Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 10am – 4pm

- George R. Brown Convention Center

- Tickets Start At $9

- http://quilts.com/quilt-festival-houston.html

WOODLANDS WILDFLOWER FESTIVAL:

- Environmental Exhibits; Free Wildflower Seeds; Rides, Music, Petting Zoo

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Hughes Landing (The Woodlands)

- Free To Attend

- http://www.thewoodlands.com/events/the-woodlands-wildflower-festival.aspx

44th ANNUAL BRITISH FESTIVAL:

- Holiday-Themed, Family-Friendly; Handmade Gifts, Food, Bagpipers, Dancers

- Saturday, 10am – 4pm

- 1 Fluor Daniel Dr (Sugar Land)

- Free To Attend

- https://www.facebook.com/events/217268348781070/

BALLOON-A-PALOOZA FALL FEST:

- Hot Air Balloon Rides, Carnival, Live Music, Food, Arts & Crafts, Night Balloon Glow Show

- Friday - Saturday, 4pm – 11pm; Sunday, 2pm – 10pm

- Constellation Field

- Tickets Start At $10

- http://www.balloonapaloozatour.com/

BARK IN THE PARK:

- Dog Walk; Disc Dogs Show; Costume Contests; Food Trucks; Bounce House

- Saturday, 8am – 12pm

- Grand Central Park (Conroe)

- FREE!

- https://www.grandcentralparktx.com/bark_in_the_park

SING-ALONG WITH THE MUPPET MOVIE:

- Live Show With Interactive Surprises Of 1979 Classic Film

- Saturday, 7pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

- http://milleroutdoortheatre.com/events/1032/

“CAPTURE FORT BEND COUNTY” PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT:

- Amateur Photography Contest Portraying Culture, Nature, People And Places Of Fort Bend County

- Daily Through December 1

- Opens 9am Monday – Saturday, 1pm Sunday

- George Memorial Library

- FREE!

- http://www.houstonpress.com/event/capture-fort-bend-county-photography-exhibit-9848497

