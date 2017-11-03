For more information on Houston Happenings, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
INTERNATIONAL QUILT FESTIVAL:
- Largest Quilt Show In U.S.; Shopping For Fabric, Supplies, Crafts; Classes & Lectures; Over 1,500 Quilts On Display
- Today - Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 10am – 4pm
- George R. Brown Convention Center
- Tickets Start At $9
- http://quilts.com/quilt-festival-houston.html
WOODLANDS WILDFLOWER FESTIVAL:
- Environmental Exhibits; Free Wildflower Seeds; Rides, Music, Petting Zoo
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- Hughes Landing (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend
- http://www.thewoodlands.com/events/the-woodlands-wildflower-festival.aspx
44th ANNUAL BRITISH FESTIVAL:
- Holiday-Themed, Family-Friendly; Handmade Gifts, Food, Bagpipers, Dancers
- Saturday, 10am – 4pm
- 1 Fluor Daniel Dr (Sugar Land)
- Free To Attend
- https://www.facebook.com/events/217268348781070/
BALLOON-A-PALOOZA FALL FEST:
- Hot Air Balloon Rides, Carnival, Live Music, Food, Arts & Crafts, Night Balloon Glow Show
- Friday - Saturday, 4pm – 11pm; Sunday, 2pm – 10pm
- Constellation Field
- Tickets Start At $10
- http://www.balloonapaloozatour.com/
BARK IN THE PARK:
- Dog Walk; Disc Dogs Show; Costume Contests; Food Trucks; Bounce House
- Saturday, 8am – 12pm
- Grand Central Park (Conroe)
- FREE!
- https://www.grandcentralparktx.com/bark_in_the_park
SING-ALONG WITH THE MUPPET MOVIE:
- Live Show With Interactive Surprises Of 1979 Classic Film
- Saturday, 7pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- http://milleroutdoortheatre.com/events/1032/
“CAPTURE FORT BEND COUNTY” PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT:
- Amateur Photography Contest Portraying Culture, Nature, People And Places Of Fort Bend County
- Daily Through December 1
- Opens 9am Monday – Saturday, 1pm Sunday
- George Memorial Library
- FREE!
- http://www.houstonpress.com/event/capture-fort-bend-county-photography-exhibit-9848497
