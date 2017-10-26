For more information on Houston Happenings, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE IN THE WORLD:

- 10,000 Sq. Ft. Candy-Colored Inflatable Castle; All Ages

- Friday - Sunday, 3pm – 7:30pm

- Houston Sports Park

- Tickets Start At $5

- https://thebigbounceamerica.ticketleap.com/houston/



SCREAM ON THE GREEN:

- Costume Contest (All Ages / Dogs); Live Music; Game Zone; Showing “Hotel Transylvania 2”

- Friday, 6pm – 10pm

- Discovery Green

- FREE!

- http://www.discoverygreen.com/scream





DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL:

- Focusing On Common Theme Of Honoring Family & Friends; Music, Dance, Theater, Food

- Saturday - Sunday, 11am – 7pm

- MECA Houston (Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts)

- FREE!

- http://www.meca-houston.org/dia-de-los-muertos.html

BOLLYWOOD BLAST - THE BOLLYWOOD BACHELOR:

- Bollywood Musical; A Bachelor Searches For A Wife; Who Will Receive The Final Rose?

- Sunday, 8pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

- http://milleroutdoortheatre.com/events/999/

BRAZILIAN FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Brazilian Culture, Cuisine, Live Music, Kids Activities, Crafts & Businesses

- Saturday, 11am – 7pm

- Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)

- Tickets $5

- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brazilian-food-and-music-festival-tickets-35773254768?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text



BEERFEAST 2017:

- Sample Over 100 Quality Craft Beers At Outdoor Festival; Live Music & Food Vendors

- Saturday, 2pm – 6:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- Tickets Available Online

- http://www.saucerbeerfeast.com/festival.php?location=sl





ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE:

- Pre-Broadway Show Featuring Jimmy Buffet Music; Part-Time Bartender / Singer Has Heart Stolen By Career-Minded Tourist

- Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

- Hobby Center

- Tickets Available Online

- http://houston.broadway.com/shows/escape-margaritaville/

