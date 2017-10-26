For more information on Houston Happenings, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
BIGGEST BOUNCE HOUSE IN THE WORLD:
- 10,000 Sq. Ft. Candy-Colored Inflatable Castle; All Ages
- Friday - Sunday, 3pm – 7:30pm
- Houston Sports Park
- Tickets Start At $5
- https://thebigbounceamerica.ticketleap.com/houston/
SCREAM ON THE GREEN:
- Costume Contest (All Ages / Dogs); Live Music; Game Zone; Showing “Hotel Transylvania 2”
- Friday, 6pm – 10pm
- Discovery Green
- FREE!
- http://www.discoverygreen.com/scream
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL:
- Focusing On Common Theme Of Honoring Family & Friends; Music, Dance, Theater, Food
- Saturday - Sunday, 11am – 7pm
- MECA Houston (Multicultural Education and Counseling Through the Arts)
- FREE!
- http://www.meca-houston.org/dia-de-los-muertos.html
BOLLYWOOD BLAST - THE BOLLYWOOD BACHELOR:
- Bollywood Musical; A Bachelor Searches For A Wife; Who Will Receive The Final Rose?
- Sunday, 8pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- http://milleroutdoortheatre.com/events/999/
BRAZILIAN FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL:
- Brazilian Culture, Cuisine, Live Music, Kids Activities, Crafts & Businesses
- Saturday, 11am – 7pm
- Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
- Tickets $5
- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brazilian-food-and-music-festival-tickets-35773254768?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text
BEERFEAST 2017:
- Sample Over 100 Quality Craft Beers At Outdoor Festival; Live Music & Food Vendors
- Saturday, 2pm – 6:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- Tickets Available Online
- http://www.saucerbeerfeast.com/festival.php?location=sl
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE:
- Pre-Broadway Show Featuring Jimmy Buffet Music; Part-Time Bartender / Singer Has Heart Stolen By Career-Minded Tourist
- Oct. 31 – Nov. 5
- Hobby Center
- Tickets Available Online
- http://houston.broadway.com/shows/escape-margaritaville/
