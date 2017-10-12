Houston Happenings

HOUSTON ITALIAN FESTIVAL:

- Celebration Of Italian Food & Culture; Wine Tastings; Live Music; Dancing Group; Pasta-Eating Contest

- Thursday, 5pm – 10pm; Friday - Saturday, 11am – 10pm; Sunday, 11am – 6pm

- University of St. Thomas

- Tickets Start At $6

- www.HoustonItalianFestival.com

FALL CONCERT SERIES:

- Live Music By Country Variety Band “Nobody’s Fool;” Shopping, Dining & Entertainment Destination

- Thursday, 6pm – 8:30pm

- Market Street (The Woodlands)

- Free To Attend!

- https://www.marketstreet-thewoodlands.com/event/fall-concert-series/2145493975/

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2:

- Free Moving Screening; Bring Lawn Chairs & Blankets

- Saturday, 8pm – 10pm

- Discovery Green

- Free To Attend

- http://www.discoverygreen.com/1400411

TASTE OF HOUSTON FALL FEST:

- Over 200 Food Booths, Artists, Crafters, Boutiques; Live Music, Kid Zone With Rides & Activities

- Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm

- Town Green Park

- Tickets Start At $3

- https://www.tasteofhoustonfest.com/about.html



CONROE CAJUN CATFISH FESTIVAL:

- Catfish & Cajun Food, Live Music; Arts & Crafts; Carnival; KidZone

- Friday, 6pm – Midnight; Saturday, 11am – Midnight; Sunday, 12pm – 6pm

- Downtown Conroe

- Tickets Start At $12; Kids 12 & Under, FREE

- http://conroecajuncatfishfestival.com/

FRIDAY THE 13TH SPECIAL SCREENING:

- Cult Classic from 1980; Introduction of “Jason Vorhees;” Co-Starring Young Kevin Bacon

- Friday, 10pm

- Alamo Drafthouse (Katy)

- Tickets $7

- https://drafthouse.com/houston/show/friday-the-13th

