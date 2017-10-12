Houston Happenings

HOUSTON ITALIAN FESTIVAL:
- Celebration Of Italian Food & Culture; Wine Tastings; Live Music; Dancing Group; Pasta-Eating Contest
- Thursday, 5pm – 10pm; Friday - Saturday, 11am – 10pm; Sunday, 11am – 6pm
- University of St. Thomas
- Tickets Start At $6
- www.HoustonItalianFestival.com
FALL CONCERT SERIES:
- Live Music By Country Variety Band “Nobody’s Fool;” Shopping, Dining & Entertainment Destination
- Thursday, 6pm – 8:30pm
- Market Street (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend!
- https://www.marketstreet-thewoodlands.com/event/fall-concert-series/2145493975/
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2:
- Free Moving Screening; Bring Lawn Chairs & Blankets
- Saturday, 8pm – 10pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend
- http://www.discoverygreen.com/1400411
TASTE OF HOUSTON FALL FEST:
- Over 200 Food Booths, Artists, Crafters, Boutiques; Live Music, Kid Zone With Rides & Activities
- Saturday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm
- Town Green Park
- Tickets Start At $3
- https://www.tasteofhoustonfest.com/about.html
CONROE CAJUN CATFISH FESTIVAL:
- Catfish & Cajun Food, Live Music; Arts & Crafts; Carnival; KidZone
- Friday, 6pm – Midnight; Saturday, 11am – Midnight; Sunday, 12pm – 6pm
- Downtown Conroe
- Tickets Start At $12; Kids 12 & Under, FREE
- http://conroecajuncatfishfestival.com/
FRIDAY THE 13TH SPECIAL SCREENING:
- Cult Classic from 1980; Introduction of “Jason Vorhees;” Co-Starring Young Kevin Bacon
- Friday, 10pm
- Alamo Drafthouse (Katy)
- Tickets $7
- https://drafthouse.com/houston/show/friday-the-13th
