Houston Happenings

Houston Historian, Arts Advocate and Miller Outdoor Theatre advisory board member, R.W. McKinney, discusses this weekend's events.

HIP HOP FLEA MARKET:

- Hard to Find Items From 80s & 90s; Staples in Hip Hop Culture; DJs, Graffiti Artists, Vendors

- Sunday, 2pm – 7pm

- The Meridian

- FREE to Attend, Must Register

PEARLAND WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL:

- Live Music, Local Food, Texas Wines; By Dionisio Winery

- Saturday, 12pm – 8pm

- Pearland Town Center

- $30 Ticket, Includes Admission, 10 Tasting Tickets, Wine Glass, & Wrist Band

TOMBALL TEXAS MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Texas Music, From "Swamp Tunes" to Solid Country; Food, Vendors, Kids Zone

- Saturday, 11:30am – 6:30pm

- Tomball Historic Railroad Depot

- FREE!

30 Things Everyone Under 30 Should Know About Historic Houston:

- Facts About Houston; Ask R.W. Questions About Houston; Geared Toward Millennials

- Wednesday, August 30, 5 – 8pm

- The Antiquarium, Antique Maps & Prints

- FREE

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HOUSTON!:

- Celebrating 181 Years; Live Latin Music, Drinks & Food; Tour of Historic River Oaks on Bus

- Wednesday, August 30, 7 – 11pm

- 1919 Wine & Mixology

- FREE

DEBORAH BEING NAMED ONE HOUSTON'S TOP 30 INFLUENTIAL WOMEN:

- Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards Gala

- Recognizes & Celebrates Diverse Group That Broke Barriers in Their Fields, Left Mark On Houston

- Friday, 7 – 10pm

- The Houstonian Hotel

