Houston Happenings

HOUSTON FOOD FEST:

- Local Restaurants, Cafes, & Food trucks; 40 Food Vendors; Concerts, Games, & Drinks

- Saturday, 12 – 10pm

- Hermann Square Park

- Tickets Start at $5

"LA LA LAND" SCREENING:

- Feat. Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, Actress & Jazz Musician Trying to Make it in Hollywood

- Tonight, 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- FREE

HOUSTON CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP:

- All Levels & Ages Welcome; Bring Camera, Camera Phone, or Other Device To Take Photos

- Thursday, 9am – 10:30am

- Levy Park

- FREE

SALSA DANCE CLASSES:

- By Strictly Street Salsa Studio; Every Thursday

- Thursday, 7 – 8pm

- Discovery Green

- FREE

HEIGHTS BIKE TRAIL BREWERY TOUR:

- Bicycle Ride; Eureka Heights Brewing, Holler Brewing, & Platypus Brewing

- Prizes, New Brews, Hydration Station

- Sunday, 12 – 8pm

- Heights Hike & Bike Path

- FREE

YESTIVAL:

- YES Summer Tour; Greatest Hits Up To 1980; Feat. Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy

- Wednesday, August 23, 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre

