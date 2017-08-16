Houston Happenings

For additional information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
HOUSTON FOOD FEST:
- Local Restaurants, Cafes, & Food trucks; 40 Food Vendors; Concerts, Games, & Drinks
- Saturday, 12 – 10pm
- Hermann Square Park
- Tickets Start at $5
"LA LA LAND" SCREENING:
- Feat. Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, Actress & Jazz Musician Trying to Make it in Hollywood
- Tonight, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE
HOUSTON CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP:
- All Levels & Ages Welcome; Bring Camera, Camera Phone, or Other Device To Take Photos
- Thursday, 9am – 10:30am
- Levy Park
- FREE
SALSA DANCE CLASSES:
- By Strictly Street Salsa Studio; Every Thursday
- Thursday, 7 – 8pm
- Discovery Green
- FREE
HEIGHTS BIKE TRAIL BREWERY TOUR:
- Bicycle Ride; Eureka Heights Brewing, Holler Brewing, & Platypus Brewing
- Prizes, New Brews, Hydration Station
- Sunday, 12 – 8pm
- Heights Hike & Bike Path
- FREE
YESTIVAL:
- YES Summer Tour; Greatest Hits Up To 1980; Feat. Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy
- Wednesday, August 23, 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs