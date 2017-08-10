Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com
1. SGT. PEPPER'S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND:
- By the Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra; 50th Anniversary of The Beatles' Album
- Saturday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free Tickets Available
2. OZOMATLI:
- The "Gods of Dance" Perform
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free Tickets Available
3. ICE CREAM SOCIAL & POP UP MARKET:
- Benefit Teachers & Help Supply Classrooms; Food, Live Music, Artisan Vendors
- Friday, 6pm – 10pm
- East End Street Market
- Bring Item on Supply List for Free Ice Cream
4. THAT THING YOU DO:
- Screening of "That Thing You Do" on the Lawn; Bring Blankets & Lawn Chairs
- Friday, 8pm
- Market Square Park
- FREE
5. GRUBIDO – THE ART OF FUFU:
- Experience West African Culture First-Hand
- Friday, 6 - 9pm
- Brasil
- FREE
6. THE MYSTICAL ARTS OF TIBET:
- Thursday – Sunday
- Thursday, Opening Ceremony; 12pm – 6pm
- Asia Society Texas Center
- FREE Admission
- http://asiasociety.org/texas/events/mystical-arts-tibet-featuring-tibetan-monks-drepung-loseling-monastery-2
