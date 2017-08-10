Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com

1. SGT. PEPPER'S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND:

- By the Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra; 50th Anniversary of The Beatles' Album

- Saturday, 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free Tickets Available

2. OZOMATLI:

- The "Gods of Dance" Perform

- Friday, 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free Tickets Available

3. ICE CREAM SOCIAL & POP UP MARKET:

- Benefit Teachers & Help Supply Classrooms; Food, Live Music, Artisan Vendors

- Friday, 6pm – 10pm

- East End Street Market

- Bring Item on Supply List for Free Ice Cream

4. THAT THING YOU DO:

- Screening of "That Thing You Do" on the Lawn; Bring Blankets & Lawn Chairs

- Friday, 8pm

- Market Square Park

- FREE

5. GRUBIDO – THE ART OF FUFU:

- Experience West African Culture First-Hand

- Friday, 6 - 9pm

- Brasil

- FREE

6. THE MYSTICAL ARTS OF TIBET:

- Thursday – Sunday

- Thursday, Opening Ceremony; 12pm – 6pm

- Asia Society Texas Center

- FREE Admission

