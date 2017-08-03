Houston Happenings

For additional information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
1. WHITE LINEN NIGHT:
- Wear White Linen, Visit Businesses/Artists In the Heights
- Saturday, 6 – 10pm
- 200 & 300 Blocks on 19th Street, in the Heights
- FREE
2. BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH BASH:
- Waterslides, Hula Hoop Contest, Food, Drinks, Live Music; Benefiting Fort Bend Rainbow Room
- Saturday, 10:30am – 2:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE Admission
3. ROCK THE DOCK:
- Live Music Every Thursday Night; Performances by: The Slags & Dance Rock
- Thursday, 7 – 10:30pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- FREE
4. BLOGGER CRAWL:
- Houston's Top Social Media Influencers Share Best in Fall Fashion; Shopping & Styling
- Thursday, 6 – 8pm
- Market Street, The Woodlands
- FREE Admission
5. BEYOND THE PINES MUSIC FESTIVAL:
- Texas Country, Rock, & Soul Music; Benefiting Dawg Foundation
- Saturday, 2pm – 12am
- Sam Houston Race Park
- Tickets start $38
