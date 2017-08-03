KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Houston Happenings

Leah Shah with Visit Houston discusses this weekend's events

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:59 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

For additional information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com 
 
 
1. WHITE LINEN NIGHT:
- Wear White Linen, Visit Businesses/Artists In the Heights
- Saturday, 6 – 10pm
- 200 & 300 Blocks on 19th Street, in the Heights 
- FREE
 
 
2. BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH BASH: 
- Waterslides, Hula Hoop Contest, Food, Drinks, Live Music; Benefiting Fort Bend Rainbow Room
- Saturday, 10:30am – 2:30pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE Admission
 
 
 
3. ROCK THE DOCK:
- Live Music Every Thursday Night; Performances by: The Slags & Dance Rock 
- Thursday, 7 – 10:30pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- FREE
 
 
 
4. BLOGGER CRAWL:
- Houston's Top Social Media Influencers Share Best in Fall Fashion; Shopping & Styling
- Thursday, 6 – 8pm
- Market Street, The Woodlands
- FREE Admission
 
 
 
 
5. BEYOND THE PINES MUSIC FESTIVAL:
- Texas Country, Rock, & Soul Music; Benefiting Dawg Foundation 
- Saturday, 2pm – 12am
- Sam Houston Race Park
- Tickets start $38
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories