Houston Happenings

1. WHITE LINEN NIGHT:

- Wear White Linen, Visit Businesses/Artists In the Heights

- Saturday, 6 – 10pm

- 200 & 300 Blocks on 19th Street, in the Heights

- FREE

2. BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH BASH:

- Waterslides, Hula Hoop Contest, Food, Drinks, Live Music; Benefiting Fort Bend Rainbow Room

- Saturday, 10:30am – 2:30pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- FREE Admission

3. ROCK THE DOCK:

- Live Music Every Thursday Night; Performances by: The Slags & Dance Rock

- Thursday, 7 – 10:30pm

- Kemah Boardwalk

- FREE

4. BLOGGER CRAWL:

- Houston's Top Social Media Influencers Share Best in Fall Fashion; Shopping & Styling

- Thursday, 6 – 8pm

- Market Street, The Woodlands

- FREE Admission

5. BEYOND THE PINES MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Texas Country, Rock, & Soul Music; Benefiting Dawg Foundation

- Saturday, 2pm – 12am

- Sam Houston Race Park

- Tickets start $38

