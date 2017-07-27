KHOU
Houston Happenings

Katharine Shilcutt with Houstonia Magazine discusses this weekend's events.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:06 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

RSVP for R.W. McKinney's Skyline Tour:
 
On Facebook - @ Mister McKinney's Historic Houston 
 
Email: -  mistermckinney@gmail.com 
 
AND To Support The Bus, Go To:
 
 
or call them at 713-364-8674
 
HOUSTON HAPPENINGS
 
For more information on these events and more, log on to www.HoustoniaMag.com
 
 
1 "THE BACHELOR" CASTING: 
- Casting For Season 22 of The Bachelor, Season 14 of The Bachelorette;  Eligible Men & Women Come Meet Show Producers 
- Thursday, 5 – 9pm
- Downtown Houston Aquarium
- Free to Apply
 
2 QFEST:
- 12 Films By, About, & Of Interest to LGBTQ Community
- Thursday – Monday, Times Vary
- Locations Vary
- Most Screening Start at $10
 
 
3 HOUSTON MARITIME MUSEUM FAMILY DAY:
- Kids Learn History of the America's Cup; Create Own Version of Trophy & Schooner; Mini-Yacht Race
- Saturday, 2 – 5pm
- Houston Maritime Museum
- FREE Admission
 
 
 
4 HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL:
- Richard III – Saturday, 8:15pm
- Twelfth Night – Friday & Sunday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE
 
 
 
 
5 MUSEUM EXPERIENCE DAY:
- Walkable Showcase; Contemporary Arts Museum, The Jung Center, & The Museum of Fine Arts; Art Making for All Ages, Laughter Yoga, Food Trucks
- Saturday, 10am – 7pm
- Houston Museum District
- FREE Admission
 
 
6 JAMES TAYLOR IN CONCERT:
- Tuesday, August 1; 7:30pm
- Toyota Center
 
 
7 HANK WILLIAMS JR. IN CONCERT:
- Friday, 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre
 

