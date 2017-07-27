RSVP for R.W. McKinney's Skyline Tour:
HOUSTON HAPPENINGS
1 "THE BACHELOR" CASTING:
- Casting For Season 22 of The Bachelor, Season 14 of The Bachelorette; Eligible Men & Women Come Meet Show Producers
- Thursday, 5 – 9pm
- Downtown Houston Aquarium
- Free to Apply
2 QFEST:
- 12 Films By, About, & Of Interest to LGBTQ Community
- Thursday – Monday, Times Vary
- Locations Vary
- Most Screening Start at $10
3 HOUSTON MARITIME MUSEUM FAMILY DAY:
- Kids Learn History of the America's Cup; Create Own Version of Trophy & Schooner; Mini-Yacht Race
- Saturday, 2 – 5pm
- Houston Maritime Museum
- FREE Admission
4 HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL:
- Richard III – Saturday, 8:15pm
- Twelfth Night – Friday & Sunday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE
5 MUSEUM EXPERIENCE DAY:
- Walkable Showcase; Contemporary Arts Museum, The Jung Center, & The Museum of Fine Arts; Art Making for All Ages, Laughter Yoga, Food Trucks
- Saturday, 10am – 7pm
- Houston Museum District
- FREE Admission
6 JAMES TAYLOR IN CONCERT:
- Tuesday, August 1; 7:30pm
- Toyota Center
7 HANK WILLIAMS JR. IN CONCERT:
- Friday, 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- http://www.ticketmaster.com/hank-williams-jr-smart-financial-centre-at-sugar-sugar-land-tx/venueartist/476137/772748
