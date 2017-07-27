RSVP for R.W. McKinney's Skyline Tour:

HOUSTON HAPPENINGS

1 "THE BACHELOR" CASTING:

- Casting For Season 22 of The Bachelor, Season 14 of The Bachelorette; Eligible Men & Women Come Meet Show Producers

- Thursday, 5 – 9pm

- Downtown Houston Aquarium

- Free to Apply

2 QFEST:

- 12 Films By, About, & Of Interest to LGBTQ Community

- Thursday – Monday, Times Vary

- Locations Vary

- Most Screening Start at $10

3 HOUSTON MARITIME MUSEUM FAMILY DAY:

- Kids Learn History of the America's Cup; Create Own Version of Trophy & Schooner; Mini-Yacht Race

- Saturday, 2 – 5pm

- Houston Maritime Museum

- FREE Admission

4 HOUSTON SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL:

- Richard III – Saturday, 8:15pm

- Twelfth Night – Friday & Sunday, 8:15pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- FREE

5 MUSEUM EXPERIENCE DAY:

- Walkable Showcase; Contemporary Arts Museum, The Jung Center, & The Museum of Fine Arts; Art Making for All Ages, Laughter Yoga, Food Trucks

- Saturday, 10am – 7pm

- Houston Museum District

- FREE Admission

6 JAMES TAYLOR IN CONCERT:

- Tuesday, August 1; 7:30pm

- Toyota Center

7 HANK WILLIAMS JR. IN CONCERT:

- Friday, 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre

