Houston Happenings

SUMMER SERIES ART STROLL:
- Local Art, Music, Shopping, & Drinks
- Friday, 5 – 9pm
- Sawyer Yards
- FREE
RED, WHITE, BLUES, & BREWS:
- Performance by Tribute to George Strait Band
- Saturday, 7 – 9pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE
ASIAN HERITAGE CULTURAL DISCOVERY WORKSHOP:
- Cultural Experts Teach Calligraphy, Papercutting, Origami, Tai-chi, & Tea Ceremony Demo
- Friday, 10am – 2pm
- Chinese Community Center
- $25, includes lunch
JULY 4TH WEEKEND CELEBRATION:
- 4 Day Event; Concerts, Fireworks
- Saturday – Tuesday; 7 – 10pm
- CityCentre Houston
- FREE
CURT MILLER MAGIC & COMEDY SHOW:
- Magician & Illusionist; Magic, Music, Dance, & Clean Comedy; See People Levitate & Vanish
- Saturday, July 1 – July 7, 1pm & 7:30pm daily
- Moody Gardens Hotel
- $23
VILLAGE PEOPLE:
- Village People Are Performing Their Hits "YMCA", "Macho Man", "Go West"
- Monday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE Admission
