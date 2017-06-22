KHOU
Houston Happenings

A.J. Mistretta with Visit Houston discusses this weekend's events

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:16 PM. CDT June 22, 2017

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
 
1. TEXAS MONTHLY MEATUP BBQ EVENT:
- Best Meat Dishes by Pitmasters & Chefs in Area; Live Music, Cold Beer, & Had-Crafted Cocktails
- Saturday, 6 – 9pm
- Silver Street Studios
- $85 Admission
 
2. NOLA NIGHTS:
- Live Music by The New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band; Rouxpour for Small Plates & Beer
- Friday, 7:30 – 9pm
- Sugar Land Town Square
- FREE
 
 
3. HOUSTON LGBT PRIDE CELEBRATION:
- 4th Largest Pride Celebration Nationally; Performances, Headliner: Leann Rimes; Followed by Parade
- Saturday, 12pm – 11pm
- Downtown Houston
- FREE
 
 
4. BARNSTORM DANCE FEST:
- Showcase Dance Festival; Works by 23 Dance Makers
- Tonight – Saturday, 8pm
- MATCH
- Tickets start $20 
 
5. SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:
- Friday, 8:30pm: Beethoven's Eroica
- Saturday, 7pm: Mozart & Dvorak
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- FREE – Only chance all year!
 
 
U.S. Air Guitar Qualifying Round
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Avant Garden
- Free Admission, $20 To Compete
- Top 2 Winners Head To Semi-Finals In Kansas City, MO
 
 

