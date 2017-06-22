Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

1. TEXAS MONTHLY MEATUP BBQ EVENT:

- Best Meat Dishes by Pitmasters & Chefs in Area; Live Music, Cold Beer, & Had-Crafted Cocktails

- Saturday, 6 – 9pm

- Silver Street Studios

- $85 Admission

2. NOLA NIGHTS:

- Live Music by The New Orleans Hustlers Brass Band; Rouxpour for Small Plates & Beer

- Friday, 7:30 – 9pm

- Sugar Land Town Square

- FREE

3. HOUSTON LGBT PRIDE CELEBRATION:

- 4th Largest Pride Celebration Nationally; Performances, Headliner: Leann Rimes; Followed by Parade

- Saturday, 12pm – 11pm

- Downtown Houston

- FREE

4. BARNSTORM DANCE FEST:

- Showcase Dance Festival; Works by 23 Dance Makers

- Tonight – Saturday, 8pm

- MATCH

- Tickets start $20

5. SUMMER SYMPHONY NIGHTS:

- Friday, 8:30pm: Beethoven's Eroica

- Saturday, 7pm: Mozart & Dvorak

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- FREE – Only chance all year!

U.S. Air Guitar Qualifying Round

- Friday, 8:30pm

- Avant Garden

- Free Admission, $20 To Compete

- Top 2 Winners Head To Semi-Finals In Kansas City, MO

