Houston Happenings

- 31st Annual; Over 60 Teams of Architects, Designers, Engineers Create Masterpieces on the Beach

- Saturday, 9am – 4:30pm

- Galveston East Beach

- Free To Attend!

- Gaming Convention; PC Arcade, Laser Tag, Retro Arcade, Console Island, Table Top Zone, etc.

- Saturday, 10am – 6:30pm; Sunday, 10am – 6:30pm

- Galveston Island Convention Center

- Tickets Available Online

- Up-Close Lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor, T-Rex & more; Walk-Thru Exhibit; KidsZone

- Friday, 2pm – 8pm; Saturday, 9am – 7pm; Sunday, 9am – 7pm

- NRG Center

- Tickets Start At $12

- Big Names In Fitness / Bodybuilding / Powerlifting; Motivational Talks; Competitions; Kids Zone

- Saturday, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 10am – 7pm

- NRG Park

- Tickets Available Online

- Country and rock favorites by Rat Ranch; Luxury Shopping, Dining, Entertainment Destination

- Tonight, 6pm – 8:30pm

- Market Street (The Woodlands)

- Free To Attend!

- By MET Dance; Showing Cultural Backgrounds, Styles, Inspirations From Season's Choreographers

- Friday, 8:30pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

