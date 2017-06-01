Houston Happenings

For more information on these events:
- 31st Annual; Over 60 Teams of Architects, Designers, Engineers Create Masterpieces on the Beach
- Saturday, 9am – 4:30pm
- Galveston East Beach
- Free To Attend!
- Gaming Convention; PC Arcade, Laser Tag, Retro Arcade, Console Island, Table Top Zone, etc.
- Saturday, 10am – 6:30pm; Sunday, 10am – 6:30pm
- Galveston Island Convention Center
- Tickets Available Online
- Up-Close Lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor, T-Rex & more; Walk-Thru Exhibit; KidsZone
- Friday, 2pm – 8pm; Saturday, 9am – 7pm; Sunday, 9am – 7pm
- NRG Center
- Tickets Start At $12
- Big Names In Fitness / Bodybuilding / Powerlifting; Motivational Talks; Competitions; Kids Zone
- Saturday, 10am – 6pm; Sunday, 10am – 7pm
- NRG Park
- Tickets Available Online
- Country and rock favorites by Rat Ranch; Luxury Shopping, Dining, Entertainment Destination
- Tonight, 6pm – 8:30pm
- Market Street (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend!
- By MET Dance; Showing Cultural Backgrounds, Styles, Inspirations From Season's Choreographers
- Friday, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
LIKE R.W. McKinney's page for a chance to win great prizes and learn interesting information on our great city!
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs