Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.HoustoniaMag.com.
- Honoring Brave Men & Women Of U.S. Armed Forces; Patriotic Music, Military Exhibits, Flag Ceremony
- Monday, 10am – 1pm
- Sugar Land Memorial Park
- Free To Attend!
- Flag Presentation, Live Country Music, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, Beach Ball Drop, Face Painting, etc.
- Monday, 3pm – 6pm
- The Square At Memorial City
- Free!
- Sounds Of Classic Motown Hits; Ensemble Of Soul Singers, Funky Dancers, Bacement Soul Orchestra
- Thursday - Sunday, 8:15pm
- Miller Outdoor Theatre
- Free To Attend!
- Acoustic guitar sounds by Zach Person; Luxury Shopping, Dining, Entertainment Destination
- Tonight, 6pm – 8:30pm
- Market Street (The Woodlands)
- Free To Attend!
- 10x Grammy Award-Winner On "Fall In Love" Tour, Her First In Decades
- Next Thursday, June 1; 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Available Online
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs