Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.HoustoniaMag.com

- Honoring Brave Men & Women Of U.S. Armed Forces; Patriotic Music, Military Exhibits, Flag Ceremony

- Monday, 10am – 1pm

- Sugar Land Memorial Park

- Free To Attend!

- Flag Presentation, Live Country Music, Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, Beach Ball Drop, Face Painting, etc.

- Monday, 3pm – 6pm

- The Square At Memorial City

- Free!

- Sounds Of Classic Motown Hits; Ensemble Of Soul Singers, Funky Dancers, Bacement Soul Orchestra

- Thursday - Sunday, 8:15pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free To Attend!

- Acoustic guitar sounds by Zach Person; Luxury Shopping, Dining, Entertainment Destination

- Tonight, 6pm – 8:30pm

- Market Street (The Woodlands)

- Free To Attend!

- 10x Grammy Award-Winner On "Fall In Love" Tour, Her First In Decades

- Next Thursday, June 1; 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre

- Tickets Available Online

© 2017 KHOU-TV