Houston Happenings

- The Sexiest Exotic Cars Shown Every 3rd Saturday Of the Month

- Saturday, 8am – 11am

- Market Street (The Woodlands)

- Free To Attend

- Boiled Crawfish, Red Beans & Rice, Gumbo, Etc; Live Music By Rebirth Brass Band; Family Fun Zone

- Saturday, 3pm – 7pm

- Market Square Park

- Free To Attend

- Houston Grand Opera Offers 2 Free Performances of Donizetti's Comic Opera

- Friday - Saturday, 8pm

- Miller Outdoor Theatre

- Free!

- Family Friendly, World's Largest Strawberry Shortcake, Live Country Music, Kids Zone, BBQ Cookoff

- Friday, 3pm – 12am; Saturday, 10am – 12am; Sunday, 10am – 6pm

- Pasadena Fairgrounds

- $15 General Admission; $30 Weekend Pass; $5 Kids 5 – 12, Seniors 65+; 4 & Under Free

- Live Music From Saint Motel, Cobi, Lewis Del Mar, Run River North, etc.; Lots of Food and Karbach Beer

- Sunday, 1pm – 9pm

- Karbach Brewing Company

- Tickets Available Online

- Largest Collection Of Real Mummies, Artifacts To Tour U.S.; Date Back More Than 4,500 Years;

Focuses On People, Stories, Science Behind Mummification; Advances In Science Behind Study

- Daily, 9am – 5pm

- Ends May 29

- Houston Museum of Natural Science

- $30 Adult; $20 Children 3 – 12 & Seniors; Under 3, FREE

