Houston Happenings

- 5K Fun Run; Parade Down Broadway St; Airplane & Car Show; Battle of the Bands; Clay Walker Live

- Saturday, 8:30am – 11pm

- City of La Porte

- Event Details Online

- Complimentary Lemonade & Cookies; Enjoy Beautiful Grounds & House; Music By Ars Lyrica

- Saturday – Sunday, 1pm – 5pm

- Bayou Bend

- Mothers / Grandmothers, Free; Adults, $10; Ages 10–17, $5; Ages 9 & Younger, Free

- Pick Up Gift For Mom From Selected Artists & Vendors

- Friday, 11am – 7pm

- Bagby Park

- Free To Attend

- 40+ Dog Industry Vendors; Costume Contest; Doggy Play Area; Music; Food Trucks

- Saturday, 10am

- Market Square Park

- Free To Attend; $5 Dog Rescue Donation Requested

- Houston's First All-Female Comedy Fest; Headlined By Sara Shaefer

- Friday - Saturday, 7pm

- Warehouse Live

- Tickets Start at $20

- Home Run Derby; Texans Offense vs. Defense Softball Game; Raise Money For JJ Watt Foundation

- Saturday, 4pm

- Minute Maid Park

- Tickets Start At $5

- Grammy & Emmy Award-Winning Comedian, Actor, Director, Writer, Producer – Total Blackout Tour

- Tonight, 8pm; Saturday, 7pm

- Smart Financial Centre

- Tickets Available Online

