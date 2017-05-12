Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com.
- 5K Fun Run; Parade Down Broadway St; Airplane & Car Show; Battle of the Bands; Clay Walker Live
- Saturday, 8:30am – 11pm
- City of La Porte
- Event Details Online
- Complimentary Lemonade & Cookies; Enjoy Beautiful Grounds & House; Music By Ars Lyrica
- Saturday – Sunday, 1pm – 5pm
- Bayou Bend
- Mothers / Grandmothers, Free; Adults, $10; Ages 10–17, $5; Ages 9 & Younger, Free
- Pick Up Gift For Mom From Selected Artists & Vendors
- Friday, 11am – 7pm
- Bagby Park
- Free To Attend
- 40+ Dog Industry Vendors; Costume Contest; Doggy Play Area; Music; Food Trucks
- Saturday, 10am
- Market Square Park
- Free To Attend; $5 Dog Rescue Donation Requested
- Houston's First All-Female Comedy Fest; Headlined By Sara Shaefer
- Friday - Saturday, 7pm
- Warehouse Live
- Tickets Start at $20
- Home Run Derby; Texans Offense vs. Defense Softball Game; Raise Money For JJ Watt Foundation
- Saturday, 4pm
- Minute Maid Park
- Tickets Start At $5
- Grammy & Emmy Award-Winning Comedian, Actor, Director, Writer, Producer – Total Blackout Tour
- Tonight, 8pm; Saturday, 7pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Available Online
