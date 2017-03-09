Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com

- Tonight: Chris Stapleton, 6:45pm

- Tomorrow: Alicia Keys, 6:45pm

- Saturday: Alan Jackson, 3:45pm

- Sunday: Chainsmokers, 3:45pm

- NRG Stadium

- All Shows Standing Room Only, $16

- Music, Games, Preview Of Cars Featured In 2017 Parade; Art Car Movie Screening

- Saturday, 4pm

- Market Square Park

- Free To Attend

- Starts At Clock Tower at MinuteMaid Park & Goes West; One Of Largest In Nation; Wear Green

- Saturday, 12pm – 2pm

- Minute Maid Park

- Free To Attend!

- Kid-Friendly Fest; Food Trucks, Pet Parade, Rescue / Adoption Groups; Live Entertainment

- Saturday, 10am – 5pm

- Town Center Park (Kingwood)

- Free To Attend!

- Downtown's Center of Entertainment; Bun B, Fireworks, Wings Over Water, Street Performers, etc.

- Saturday, 2pm – 10pm

- Avenida de las Americas

- Free To Attend

- Texas' Largest Canoe & Kayak Race; 15-mile Race Along the Bayou

- Saturday, 7am – 2pm

- Starting at 7700 San Felipe

- Register Online; Free to Watch

