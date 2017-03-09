Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.365ThingsInHouston.com.
- Tonight: Chris Stapleton, 6:45pm
- Tomorrow: Alicia Keys, 6:45pm
- Saturday: Alan Jackson, 3:45pm
- Sunday: Chainsmokers, 3:45pm
- NRG Stadium
- All Shows Standing Room Only, $16
- Music, Games, Preview Of Cars Featured In 2017 Parade; Art Car Movie Screening
- Saturday, 4pm
- Market Square Park
- Free To Attend
- Starts At Clock Tower at MinuteMaid Park & Goes West; One Of Largest In Nation; Wear Green
- Saturday, 12pm – 2pm
- Minute Maid Park
- Free To Attend!
- Kid-Friendly Fest; Food Trucks, Pet Parade, Rescue / Adoption Groups; Live Entertainment
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Town Center Park (Kingwood)
- Free To Attend!
- Downtown's Center of Entertainment; Bun B, Fireworks, Wings Over Water, Street Performers, etc.
- Saturday, 2pm – 10pm
- Avenida de las Americas
- Free To Attend
- Texas' Largest Canoe & Kayak Race; 15-mile Race Along the Bayou
- Saturday, 7am – 2pm
- Starting at 7700 San Felipe
- Register Online; Free to Watch
