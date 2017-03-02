Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

- Annual Parade Downtown With Incredible Floats, Bands, Horses, etc.; Major Applewhite is Grand Marshal

- Saturday, 10am – 11:30am

- Begins at Bagby and Walker

- Free To Attend!

- Kinder Lake Transforms Into Temporary Roller Rink; Live Bands Covering Music From '50s – '90s; Roller Derby Girls Skating Demo

- Friday (Opening Night), 6pm – 10pm

- Discovery Green

- $12

- Fan-Favorite Fun-Filled Nights of Camel & Ostrich Races

- Friday, 5:30pm; Saturday, 4:30pm

- Sam Houston Race Park

- $7; Children Under 4, FREE

- Family-Friendly Event; Live Entertainment, Specialty Cuisines, Beverage Tents, Cooking Demos

- Saturday, 11am – 4pm

- Villagio Town Center

- $25 Advance; $8 Children

- Beautiful Kites, Windy Weather, Exciting Entertainment

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Sugar Land Memorial Park

- FREE!

- 2x Grammy-Winning Folk-Rock Band, The Lumineers, on "Cleopatra" World Tour

- Elvis Lives is an Unforgettable Multi-Media & Live Musical Journey Across Elvis' Life

- Lumineers: Tonight, 7pm

- Elvis Lives: Tomorrow, 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

- Tickets Available Online

(© 2017 KHOU)