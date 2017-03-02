Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com.
- Annual Parade Downtown With Incredible Floats, Bands, Horses, etc.; Major Applewhite is Grand Marshal
- Saturday, 10am – 11:30am
- Begins at Bagby and Walker
- Free To Attend!
- Kinder Lake Transforms Into Temporary Roller Rink; Live Bands Covering Music From '50s – '90s; Roller Derby Girls Skating Demo
- Friday (Opening Night), 6pm – 10pm
- Discovery Green
- $12
- Fan-Favorite Fun-Filled Nights of Camel & Ostrich Races
- Friday, 5:30pm; Saturday, 4:30pm
- Sam Houston Race Park
- $7; Children Under 4, FREE
- Family-Friendly Event; Live Entertainment, Specialty Cuisines, Beverage Tents, Cooking Demos
- Saturday, 11am – 4pm
- Villagio Town Center
- $25 Advance; $8 Children
- Beautiful Kites, Windy Weather, Exciting Entertainment
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- Sugar Land Memorial Park
- FREE!
- 2x Grammy-Winning Folk-Rock Band, The Lumineers, on "Cleopatra" World Tour
- Elvis Lives is an Unforgettable Multi-Media & Live Musical Journey Across Elvis' Life
- Lumineers: Tonight, 7pm
- Elvis Lives: Tomorrow, 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land
- Tickets Available Online
