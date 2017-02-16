Houston Happenings

To find out more about what's happening in Houston, log on to www.VisitHouston.com.
- More Than 3 Million Beads Thrown At Texas' Largest Mardi Gras Celebration; Parades, Concerts, Parties, Masked Balls, Feasting
- Friday - Sunday, time
- Galveston Island
- Tickets Available Online
- Family-Friendly Street Festival; Mambo Jazz Kings, Giant Puppet King and Queen, Stilt Walkers, Face-Painters
- Saturday, 4pm – 9pm
- Five Points Park (La Porte)
- Free to Attend
- Inventions and Innovations: Learn About Nation's Landmark Inventions & Innovators
- Sunday, 1pm – 5pm
- Museum of Fine Arts
- FREE!
- Inaugural Music, Food & Culture Fest; Swimsuit Models, Local Chefs, DJs, Miguel Performs
- Friday, 7pm; Saturday, 1pm
- Post HTX
- Tickets Available Online
- Each Bout Has Two 30-Minute Periods
- Game 1: Bayou City Bosses vs. Valkyries
- Game 2: HRD Brawlers vs. Psych Ward Sirens
- Saturday, 6pm – 10pm
- Revention Music Center
- Tickets Start at $15
- Houston Symphony Will Celebrate 50+ Years Of Soul Influence; Aretha, Marvin, Stevie, James Brown
- Friday - Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 7:30pm
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Start at $25
