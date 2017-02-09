Houston Happenings

- Tapas-Sized Dishes Paired with Carefully Chosen Wine & Beer
- Friday, 6pm – 10pm; Saturday, 5pm – 9pm
- Houston Arboretum
- Tickets Available Online
- Play Video Games, Board Games, & Physical Games; Virtual Reality Demos; 40-Hour Gaming Marathon
- Friday, 4pm – Sunday, 7pm
- Legends Sports Complex (The Woodlands)
- Tickets $10 & Up; Kids 7 & Under, FREE
- Local Theatre Arts Groups; Kidzone; Concessions; Local Artisans; Teen Talent Show
- Saturday, 2pm – 6pm
- Rob Fleming Park (The Woodlands)
- FREE to Attend!
- Put the Hilarity in Charity; Hundreds of Half-Naked Runners; 1-Mile Fun Run Benefiting Neurofibromatosis Research (Children's Tumor Foundation)
- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm
- The Dogwood (Bagby St.)
- Registration Starts at $35
- John Williams' Legendary Score Performed Live To Picture
- Today, 7:30pm
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Start at $35
- Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, & More Discover Instruments They Never Knew Existed
- Tonight, 6:30pm; Friday, 10:30am & 6:30pm; Saturday, 10:30am, 2pm & 5:30pm; Sunday, 2pm & 5:30pm
- NRG Park
- Tickets Start at $13
- Crafts, Games, Bounce House, Face Painting, Garden Railroad
- Saturday, 10pm – 5pm
- Rosenberg Railroad Museum
- $8
