Houston Happenings

- Tapas-Sized Dishes Paired with Carefully Chosen Wine & Beer

- Friday, 6pm – 10pm; Saturday, 5pm – 9pm

- Houston Arboretum

- Tickets Available Online

- Play Video Games, Board Games, & Physical Games; Virtual Reality Demos; 40-Hour Gaming Marathon

- Friday, 4pm – Sunday, 7pm

- Legends Sports Complex (The Woodlands)

- Tickets $10 & Up; Kids 7 & Under, FREE

- Local Theatre Arts Groups; Kidzone; Concessions; Local Artisans; Teen Talent Show

- Saturday, 2pm – 6pm

- Rob Fleming Park (The Woodlands)

- FREE to Attend!

- Put the Hilarity in Charity; Hundreds of Half-Naked Runners; 1-Mile Fun Run Benefiting Neurofibromatosis Research (Children's Tumor Foundation)

- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm

- The Dogwood (Bagby St.)

- Registration Starts at $35

- John Williams' Legendary Score Performed Live To Picture

- Today, 7:30pm

- Jones Hall

- Tickets Start at $35

- Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, & More Discover Instruments They Never Knew Existed

- Tonight, 6:30pm; Friday, 10:30am & 6:30pm; Saturday, 10:30am, 2pm & 5:30pm; Sunday, 2pm & 5:30pm

- NRG Park

- Tickets Start at $13

- Crafts, Games, Bounce House, Face Painting, Garden Railroad

- Saturday, 10pm – 5pm

- Rosenberg Railroad Museum

- $8

