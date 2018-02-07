Houston Happenings 02/07/18

For more information about Joel Luks and 365 Things to Do in Houston, click here

EVENT RESOURCES:

TEXAS HOME & GARDEN SHOW:

- Largest In State; Hundreds Of Home & Garden Services, Products, Ideas

- Friday, 2pm – 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm

- NRG Center

- Adults, $10; Kids 14 & Under, Free!

MONSTER JAM:

- High-Octane Competition Between Most Famous Monster Trucks In World; 10 ft. Tall, 17 ft. Long, 12,000 lbs. Each With 1,500 Horsepower

- Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 3pm & 7pm

- NRG Stadium

- Tickets Start At $15

CASEY JAMES LIVE IN CONCERT:

- Former "American Idol" Finalist Performs Texas Country & Blues

- Saturday, 6pm

- Levy Park

- Free To Attend

PAUSE WITH KAM FRANKLIN & LISA E. HARRIS:

- Interactive Performance Fusing Song & Spoken Word At "Hello Trees!" Art Installation

- Friday, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

- Discovery Green

- Free To Attend

IT'S NOT ME, IT'S YOU: ANTI-VALENTINES ART SHOW:

- Avoid Mushy Love-Stuff At Opening Reception With 30+ Local Artists

- Friday, 7pm – 11pm

- Insomnia Gallery

- Free To Attend

CUPID'S UNDIE RUN:

- Fundraiser For Neurofibromatosis Research; Strip Down To Your Skivvies, Run 1 Mile, Then Party

- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm

- Fuego's Saloon (817 Durham Dr.)

- Tickets Available Online

FLOWER PALOOZA:

- Shop Stylish Indoor Gardens For Valentine's Day Flowers

- Saturday, 10am – 4pm

- Emerson Rose

- Free To Attend

