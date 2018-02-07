KHOU
Houston Happenings 02/07/18

Joel Luks with 365 Things To Do In Houston discusses this weekend's events.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:35 PM. CST February 07, 2018

For more information about Joel Luks and 365 Things to Do in Houston, click here

 

EVENT RESOURCES:

TEXAS HOME & GARDEN SHOW: 
- Largest In State; Hundreds Of Home & Garden Services, Products, Ideas 
- Friday, 2pm – 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm
- NRG Center
- Adults, $10; Kids 14 & Under, Free!

MONSTER JAM:  
- High-Octane Competition Between Most Famous Monster Trucks In World; 10 ft. Tall, 17 ft. Long, 12,000 lbs. Each With 1,500 Horsepower
- Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 3pm & 7pm
- NRG Stadium
- Tickets Start At $15

CASEY JAMES LIVE IN CONCERT:  
- Former "American Idol" Finalist Performs Texas Country & Blues
- Saturday, 6pm
- Levy Park
- Free To Attend

PAUSE WITH KAM FRANKLIN & LISA E. HARRIS:  
- Interactive Performance Fusing Song & Spoken Word At "Hello Trees!" Art Installation
- Friday, 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend

IT'S NOT ME, IT'S YOU: ANTI-VALENTINES ART SHOW: 
- Avoid Mushy Love-Stuff At Opening Reception With 30+ Local Artists 
- Friday, 7pm – 11pm
- Insomnia Gallery
- Free To Attend

CUPID'S UNDIE RUN: 
- Fundraiser For Neurofibromatosis Research; Strip Down To Your Skivvies, Run 1 Mile, Then Party
- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm
- Fuego's Saloon (817 Durham Dr.)
- Tickets Available Online

FLOWER PALOOZA: 
- Shop Stylish Indoor Gardens For Valentine's Day Flowers
- Saturday, 10am – 4pm
- Emerson Rose
- Free To Attend

