Houston Happenings 02/07/18

EVENT RESOURCES:
TEXAS HOME & GARDEN SHOW:
- Largest In State; Hundreds Of Home & Garden Services, Products, Ideas
- Friday, 2pm – 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 11am – 5pm
- NRG Center
- Adults, $10; Kids 14 & Under, Free!
MONSTER JAM:
- High-Octane Competition Between Most Famous Monster Trucks In World; 10 ft. Tall, 17 ft. Long, 12,000 lbs. Each With 1,500 Horsepower
- Saturday, 7pm; Sunday, 3pm & 7pm
- NRG Stadium
- Tickets Start At $15
CASEY JAMES LIVE IN CONCERT:
- Former "American Idol" Finalist Performs Texas Country & Blues
- Saturday, 6pm
- Levy Park
- Free To Attend
PAUSE WITH KAM FRANKLIN & LISA E. HARRIS:
- Interactive Performance Fusing Song & Spoken Word At "Hello Trees!" Art Installation
- Friday, 6:30pm – 8:30pm
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend
IT'S NOT ME, IT'S YOU: ANTI-VALENTINES ART SHOW:
- Avoid Mushy Love-Stuff At Opening Reception With 30+ Local Artists
- Friday, 7pm – 11pm
- Insomnia Gallery
- Free To Attend
CUPID'S UNDIE RUN:
- Fundraiser For Neurofibromatosis Research; Strip Down To Your Skivvies, Run 1 Mile, Then Party
- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm
- Fuego's Saloon (817 Durham Dr.)
- Tickets Available Online
FLOWER PALOOZA:
- Shop Stylish Indoor Gardens For Valentine's Day Flowers
- Saturday, 10am – 4pm
- Emerson Rose
- Free To Attend
