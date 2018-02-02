KHOU
Houston Happenings

Sarah Gish with Gish Picks discusses this weekend's events.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:05 AM. CST February 02, 2018

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.GishPicks.com 

 

MARDI GRAS GALVESTON
- 3 Million Beads At TX Largest Mardi Gras Celebration; Parades, Concerts, Masked Balls, Food & Drinks
- Friday, 5pm; Saturday - Sunday, 11am
- Galveston Island
- Tickets Available Online
http://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/


 

MARDI GRAS MIXERS & ELIXIRS:
- Masquerade Ball With DJs, Live Music, Food Trucks, Cash Bar
- Friday, 7pm – 10pm
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Tickets Start At $15
- www.HMNS.org/calendar/

 

YACHTY GRAS:

- Mardi Gras-Themed Boat Parade; Games, Food, Drink
- Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- Free To Attend
- www.kemahboardwalk.com/

 

 

SAM HOUSTON RACE PARK OPENING WEEKEND:
- Live Horse, Camel & Ostrich Races; Jockey Girls; Inflatable Ninja Warrior Course; 50 Cent Draft Beer Fridays

- Friday, Saturday
- Sam Houston Race Park
- Tickets Start At $4
- www.SHRP.com

 

HOUSTON ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Diverse Selection Of Live Music, Dance, Poetry, Art, Film & Comedy

- Friday, 6pm

- The Secret Group (2101 Polk St)
- Tickets Start At $15
- www.Evolversiglobal.com

 

BARRY MANILOW IN CONCERT:  
- Pop Icon Known For “Copacabana” and “Mandy” Touring Behind Latest Album
- Friday, 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Start At $20
- http://smartfinancialcentre.net/event/barry-manilow


 

SCHOOL OF ROCK – THE MUSICAL:
- Hilarious Musical Follows Wannabe Rock Star Posing As Substitute Teacher; Including 14 New Songs

- Tonight, 8pm; Saturday, 2pm & 8pm; Sunday, 2pm & 7:30pm
- Hobby Center

- Tickets Available Online

- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/1895

 

