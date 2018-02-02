Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.GishPicks.com
MARDI GRAS GALVESTON
- 3 Million Beads At TX Largest Mardi Gras Celebration; Parades, Concerts, Masked Balls, Food & Drinks
- Friday, 5pm; Saturday - Sunday, 11am
- Galveston Island
- Tickets Available Online
http://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/
MARDI GRAS MIXERS & ELIXIRS:
- Masquerade Ball With DJs, Live Music, Food Trucks, Cash Bar
- Friday, 7pm – 10pm
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Tickets Start At $15
- www.HMNS.org/calendar/
YACHTY GRAS:
- Mardi Gras-Themed Boat Parade; Games, Food, Drink
- Saturday, 7pm – 10pm
- Kemah Boardwalk
- Free To Attend
- www.kemahboardwalk.com/
SAM HOUSTON RACE PARK OPENING WEEKEND:
- Live Horse, Camel & Ostrich Races; Jockey Girls; Inflatable Ninja Warrior Course; 50 Cent Draft Beer Fridays
- Friday, Saturday
- Sam Houston Race Park
- Tickets Start At $4
- www.SHRP.com
HOUSTON ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL:
- Diverse Selection Of Live Music, Dance, Poetry, Art, Film & Comedy
- Friday, 6pm
- The Secret Group (2101 Polk St)
- Tickets Start At $15
- www.Evolversiglobal.com
BARRY MANILOW IN CONCERT:
- Pop Icon Known For “Copacabana” and “Mandy” Touring Behind Latest Album
- Friday, 8pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Start At $20
- http://smartfinancialcentre.net/event/barry-manilow
SCHOOL OF ROCK – THE MUSICAL:
- Hilarious Musical Follows Wannabe Rock Star Posing As Substitute Teacher; Including 14 New Songs
- Tonight, 8pm; Saturday, 2pm & 8pm; Sunday, 2pm & 7:30pm
- Hobby Center
- Tickets Available Online
- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/1895
