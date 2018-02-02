Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.GishPicks.com

MARDI GRAS GALVESTON

- 3 Million Beads At TX Largest Mardi Gras Celebration; Parades, Concerts, Masked Balls, Food & Drinks

- Friday, 5pm; Saturday - Sunday, 11am

- Galveston Island

- Tickets Available Online

http://www.mardigrasgalveston.com/





MARDI GRAS MIXERS & ELIXIRS:

- Masquerade Ball With DJs, Live Music, Food Trucks, Cash Bar

- Friday, 7pm – 10pm

- Houston Museum of Natural Science

- Tickets Start At $15

- www.HMNS.org/calendar/

YACHTY GRAS:

- Mardi Gras-Themed Boat Parade; Games, Food, Drink

- Saturday, 7pm – 10pm

- Kemah Boardwalk

- Free To Attend

- www.kemahboardwalk.com/

SAM HOUSTON RACE PARK OPENING WEEKEND:

- Live Horse, Camel & Ostrich Races; Jockey Girls; Inflatable Ninja Warrior Course; 50 Cent Draft Beer Fridays

- Friday, Saturday

- Sam Houston Race Park

- Tickets Start At $4

- www.SHRP.com

HOUSTON ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL:

- Diverse Selection Of Live Music, Dance, Poetry, Art, Film & Comedy

- Friday, 6pm

- The Secret Group (2101 Polk St)

- Tickets Start At $15

- www.Evolversiglobal.com





BARRY MANILOW IN CONCERT:

- Pop Icon Known For “Copacabana” and “Mandy” Touring Behind Latest Album

- Friday, 8pm

- Smart Financial Centre

- Tickets Start At $20

- http://smartfinancialcentre.net/event/barry-manilow





SCHOOL OF ROCK – THE MUSICAL:

- Hilarious Musical Follows Wannabe Rock Star Posing As Substitute Teacher; Including 14 New Songs

- Tonight, 8pm; Saturday, 2pm & 8pm; Sunday, 2pm & 7:30pm

- Hobby Center

- Tickets Available Online

- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/1895

