Houston Happenings.

Log on to www.VisitHouston.com for details on these events and everything else going on in the city!
- B-Boy Crew Flying Steps Creative Performance That Combines Classical Music & Urban Culture
- Friday – Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2pm
- Hobby Center
- Tickets Available Online
- Free Concert Featuring Country Star Jake Owen; Local Acts, Celebrities, Family Activities
- Saturday, Doors 4:30pm
- BBVA Compass Stadium
- Free Tickets Available Online
- Player Autograph Signings, Fan Forums, Kids Zone, etc.
- Saturday, 11am – 4pm
- Minute Maid Park
- Free Tickets Available Online
- Your Favorite Storybook Characters Skate With Kids At The ICE
- Saturday, 5pm – 6pm
- Discovery Green
- $14
- Live Show Where People Tell True Stories They Never Thought They'd Dare to Share
- Thursday, 8pm – 11pm
- White Oak Music Hall
- $20
- Local Artists, Photographers, Bands, DJs, Body Painting, Flapjacks
- Friday, 8pm - midnight
- Warehouse Live
- $5
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs