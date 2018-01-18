Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com
1 HANG LOOSE WITH MOANA:
- Immerse Yourself In Polynesian Culture; Meet Moana; Hula Dancers; Learn How To Use Cocnuts; Make Lei Necklaces
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Children’s Museum Of Houston
- $12 Admission; Museum Members Free
- https://www.cmhouston.org/event/hang-loose-with-moana
2 LEE BRICE IN CONCERT:
- Country Singer Performs Hits Like, “I Don’t Dance,” “A Woman Like You,” and “Drinking Class”
- Friday, 9pm
- Stampede Houston
- Tickets Available Online
- https://stampedehouston.ticketfly.com/event/1600834-lee-brice-houston/
3 WINTERFEST:
- Lots Of Snow, Trains Roaring By, Crafts, Games & Prizes, Museum Open House
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Rosenberg Railroad Museum
- Tickets $8
- https://www.myfortbend.com/event/winterfest-2018-at-rosenberg-railroad-museum
4 SCREEN ON THE GREEN – “Miracle”:
- Inspirational Kurt Russell Leads 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team To Victory Over Russians
- Tonight, 7pm
- Discovery Green
- Free!
- https://365thingsinhouston.com/calendar/screen-green-miracle-discovery-green/
5. WILD KRATTS LIVE:
- Based On Popular PBS KIDS Show; Team Tracks Down Villan Through Hilarious Pratfalls & Amazing Animal Facts
- Saturday, 1 PM
- Hobby Center
- Tickets Avaiable Online
- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/2055
6 YAGA CHILI QUEST & BEER FEST:
- Chili & Beer Sampling, Live Music, Washers Tourney, Margarita Contest
- Saturday, 10am – 4:30pm
- Galveston Island
- Tickets Start At $10
- http://www.yagaschiliquest.com/indexsite.html
7. CHILDREN"S TEXAS ART FESTIVAL
- Forge Connection To Texas & American Heritage With Art-Making, Interactive Games, Artisan Demos
- Sunday, 1PM - 5PM
_ Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
- Free To Attend
- https://www.mfah.org/calendar/texas-childrens-art-fest/201801210100PM
© 2018 KHOU-TV
