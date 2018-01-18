KHOU
Close

Houston Happenings

Ana Mae Holmes with Visit Houston discusses this weekend's events.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:40 AM. CST January 18, 2018

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

 

1 HANG LOOSE WITH MOANA:
- Immerse Yourself In Polynesian Culture; Meet Moana; Hula Dancers; Learn How To Use Cocnuts; Make Lei Necklaces
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Children’s Museum Of Houston
- $12 Admission; Museum Members Free
- https://www.cmhouston.org/event/hang-loose-with-moana

 

 

2 LEE BRICE IN CONCERT:
- Country Singer Performs Hits Like, “I Don’t Dance,” “A Woman Like You,” and “Drinking Class”
- Friday, 9pm
- Stampede Houston
- Tickets Available Online
- https://stampedehouston.ticketfly.com/event/1600834-lee-brice-houston/


3 WINTERFEST:
- Lots Of Snow, Trains Roaring By, Crafts, Games & Prizes, Museum Open House
- Saturday, 10am – 5pm
- Rosenberg Railroad Museum
- Tickets $8
- https://www.myfortbend.com/event/winterfest-2018-at-rosenberg-railroad-museum


4 SCREEN ON THE GREEN – “Miracle”:
- Inspirational Kurt Russell Leads 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team To Victory Over Russians
- Tonight, 7pm
- Discovery Green
- Free!
- https://365thingsinhouston.com/calendar/screen-green-miracle-discovery-green/

 

5. WILD KRATTS LIVE:

- Based On Popular PBS KIDS Show; Team Tracks Down Villan Through Hilarious Pratfalls & Amazing Animal Facts

- Saturday, 1 PM 

- Hobby Center 

- Tickets Avaiable Online
- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/2055

 

6 YAGA CHILI QUEST & BEER FEST:
- Chili & Beer Sampling, Live Music, Washers Tourney, Margarita Contest
- Saturday, 10am – 4:30pm
- Galveston Island
- Tickets Start At $10
- http://www.yagaschiliquest.com/indexsite.html

 

7. CHILDREN"S TEXAS ART FESTIVAL

- Forge Connection To Texas & American Heritage With Art-Making, Interactive Games, Artisan Demos

- Sunday, 1PM - 5PM

_ Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens 

- Free To Attend 
- https://www.mfah.org/calendar/texas-childrens-art-fest/201801210100PM

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories