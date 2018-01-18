Houston Happenings

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.VisitHouston.com

1 HANG LOOSE WITH MOANA:

- Immerse Yourself In Polynesian Culture; Meet Moana; Hula Dancers; Learn How To Use Cocnuts; Make Lei Necklaces

- Saturday, 10am – 5pm

- Children’s Museum Of Houston

- $12 Admission; Museum Members Free

- https://www.cmhouston.org/event/hang-loose-with-moana

2 LEE BRICE IN CONCERT:

- Country Singer Performs Hits Like, “I Don’t Dance,” “A Woman Like You,” and “Drinking Class”

- Friday, 9pm

- Stampede Houston

- Tickets Available Online

- https://stampedehouston.ticketfly.com/event/1600834-lee-brice-houston/



3 WINTERFEST:

- Lots Of Snow, Trains Roaring By, Crafts, Games & Prizes, Museum Open House

- Saturday, 10am – 5pm

- Rosenberg Railroad Museum

- Tickets $8

- https://www.myfortbend.com/event/winterfest-2018-at-rosenberg-railroad-museum



4 SCREEN ON THE GREEN – “Miracle”:

- Inspirational Kurt Russell Leads 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team To Victory Over Russians

- Tonight, 7pm

- Discovery Green

- Free!

- https://365thingsinhouston.com/calendar/screen-green-miracle-discovery-green/

5. WILD KRATTS LIVE:

- Based On Popular PBS KIDS Show; Team Tracks Down Villan Through Hilarious Pratfalls & Amazing Animal Facts

- Saturday, 1 PM

- Hobby Center

- Tickets Avaiable Online

- http://www.thehobbycenter.org/?q=node/2055

6 YAGA CHILI QUEST & BEER FEST:

- Chili & Beer Sampling, Live Music, Washers Tourney, Margarita Contest

- Saturday, 10am – 4:30pm

- Galveston Island

- Tickets Start At $10

- http://www.yagaschiliquest.com/indexsite.html

7. CHILDREN"S TEXAS ART FESTIVAL

- Forge Connection To Texas & American Heritage With Art-Making, Interactive Games, Artisan Demos

- Sunday, 1PM - 5PM

_ Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

- Free To Attend

- https://www.mfah.org/calendar/texas-childrens-art-fest/201801210100PM

© 2018 KHOU-TV