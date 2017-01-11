KHOU
Close

Houston Happenings

J Mac from the Mad Hatta Morning Show on 97.9 The Box has some upcoming events to fill your weekend.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:09 PM. CST January 11, 2017

- Artists of Sawyer Yards Open Studio To Public
- Saturday, 2pm – 7pm
- Spring Street Studios
- Free to Attend!
 
- Basic Introduction / Demo Of Popular Dance-Fitness Program
- Saturday, 10:30am – 11:30am
- Cinco Ranch Branch Library
- Free to Attend!
 
- 80s Cover Band; Sensational Outfits; Classic Songs
- Friday, 8pm
- House of Blues
- Tickets Start At $12 
- ** (( GIVEAWAY )) (( TEN WINNERS )) **
 
- Opening Weekend At New Event Facility in Sugar Land
- Jerry Seinfeld: Saturday, 7pm & 10pm
- Don Henley (Eagles): Sunday, 7:30pm
- Smart Financial Centre
- Tickets Available Online
 
- 11th Annual Parade w/ 10 Floats, 20 Marching Bands
- Saturday, 12pm
- Midtown (San Jacinto & Elgin)
- Free To Attend!
 
- 16 Nationally Acclaimed HS Show Bands From Across U.S.
- Sunday, 4pm – 8pm
- W.W. Thorne Stadium
- $12
 
- 300,000 Spectators Expected; 15 Floats, 30 Bands
- Monday, 10am
- Near Houston Community College Central Campus
- Free to Attend!

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories