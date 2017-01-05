Houston Happenings.

- Traveling Football Experience w/ Interactive Games, Exhibits, Photo Ops, Music, Food

- Saturday, 10am – 2pm

- Burnett Bayland Park

- Free to Attend!

- Wide Range of Bigger Than Life Games Including Chess, Jenga, Cornhole, and Connect Four

- Friday, 5pm – 9pm

- Memorial City Mall

- Free to Attend!

- Free Outdoor Movie

- Tonight, 7pm

- Discovery Green

- Free to Attend!

- Behind The Scenes Tour of New World-Class Venue; Live Entertainment, Activity Stations, ETC.

- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm

- Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land

- Free to Attend!

- Local Rap Artists Benefit Concert For Toys For Tots; Toys, Clothes, Canned Goods Donations

- Saturday, 8pm - Midnight

- Warehouse Live

- $5 Presale; Free With Donation

- Massive Sale W/ Items From Various Local Boutiques; Supports Texas Children's Cancer Center

- Saturday 12pm – 5pm; Sunday, 12pm – 4pm

- Bayou City Event Center

- $25 Advance

