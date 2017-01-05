Houston Happenings.

KHOU
GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF

 
- Traveling Football Experience w/ Interactive Games, Exhibits, Photo Ops, Music, Food
- Saturday, 10am – 2pm
- Burnett Bayland Park
- Free to Attend!
 
- Wide Range of Bigger Than Life Games Including Chess, Jenga, Cornhole, and Connect Four 
- Friday, 5pm – 9pm
- Memorial City Mall
- Free to Attend!
 
- Free Outdoor Movie 
- Tonight, 7pm
- Discovery Green
- Free to Attend!
 
- Behind The Scenes Tour of New World-Class Venue; Live Entertainment, Activity Stations, ETC.
- Saturday, 12pm – 4pm
- Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land
- Free to Attend!
 
- Local Rap Artists Benefit Concert For Toys For Tots; Toys, Clothes, Canned Goods Donations
- Saturday, 8pm - Midnight
- Warehouse Live
- $5 Presale; Free With Donation
 
- Massive Sale W/ Items From Various Local Boutiques; Supports Texas Children's Cancer Center
- Saturday 12pm – 5pm; Sunday, 12pm – 4pm
- Bayou City Event Center
- $25 Advance
 

