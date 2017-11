Visit local and worldwide artists as they spend a week painting murals across EaDo, Downtown and East End. See their works in progress, take a guided or self-guided tour and support our thriving art scene.

HUE Fest is November 18 – November 25 from 11am – 6pm. It’s free to attend, and you can get more information at www.VisitHouston.com

