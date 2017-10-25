Houston First – Party on the Plaza

For more information on Party on the Plaza, log on to www.AvenidaHouston.com

TONIGHT’S LINEUP:

- DJ Big Reeks, 6pm – 7:15pm

- The Tontons, 7:30pm – 8:30pm

- Bob Schneider, 8:45pm – 10pm



NOVEMBER 1:

- DJ Good Grief

- Roxy Roca

- The Molly Ringwalds (Headliners)



NOVEMBER 8:

- DJ Dave Wrangler

- Seratones

- The Old 97s (Headliners)

NOVEMBER 15:

- DJ Gracie Chavez

- Jesse Dayton

- The Reverend Horton Heat (Headliners

