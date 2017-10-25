KHOU
Houston First – Party on the Plaza

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 1:48 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

For more information on Party on the Plaza, log on to www.AvenidaHouston.com

 

TONIGHT’S LINEUP:
- DJ Big Reeks, 6pm – 7:15pm
- The Tontons, 7:30pm – 8:30pm
- Bob Schneider, 8:45pm – 10pm

NOVEMBER 1:
- DJ Good Grief
- Roxy Roca
- The Molly Ringwalds (Headliners)


NOVEMBER 8:
- DJ Dave Wrangler
- Seratones
- The Old 97s (Headliners)

NOVEMBER 15:
- DJ Gracie Chavez
- Jesse Dayton
- The Reverend Horton Heat (Headliners

