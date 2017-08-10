Close Houston Baptist University Houston Baptist University is currently accepting applications for the fall semester Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:13 AM. CDT August 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY, OR TO APPLY ONLINE WITH NO APPLICATION FEE, LOG ON TO www.HBUONLINE.COM - YOU CAN ALSO CALL THEM AT (855) 428-1960 © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Exclusive: Katrina survivor shocked by check received 12 years later This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard Baytown PD defends arrest of 76-year-old man 4 people pulled from pileup on Southwest Freeway Police chief kicked out of office over gun Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold near The Heights Watson shines in Texans' preseason loss to Panthers Dallas pastor: Trump has moral authority to kill North Korean dictator Woman charged in 2 road rage incidents in La Porte Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy More Stories Newborn baby found in bushes at apartment complex,… Aug 10, 2017, 7:13 a.m. Body of missing man found in shallow water in Montgomery Co. Aug 10, 2017, 9:44 a.m. Dallas pastor: Trump has moral authority to kill… Aug 10, 2017, 4:39 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs