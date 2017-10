Houston Arts Fall Season, Part 2

Sara Webb, principal dancer at Houston Ballet; and Amanda Dinitz, interim executive director of Houston Symphony discuss the fall performing arts season in Houston.

POETRY IN MOTION

- Presented by Houston Ballet

- October 26 – 27, 2017

- Collection Of 3 Works: Stanton Welch’s “Powder”, Christopher Wheeldon’s “Carousel (A Dance)”, George Balachine’s “Symphony In C”

- Hobby Center

- Tickets: HoustonBallet.org

THE NUTCRACKER

- HoustonBallet.org

HOUSTON SYMPHONY CLASSICAL SERIES

- Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony, October 20 – 22, 2017

- Beethoven & Prokofiev, October 26, 28 & 29, 2017

- Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody, November 17 – 19, 2017

- A Scheherazade Thanksgiving, November 24 – 26, 2017

- Jones Hall

- Tickets: HoustonSymphony.org

HOUSTON SYMPHONY POPS SERIES

- Broadway Today featuring Betsy Wolfe & Jeremy Jordan, November 10 – 12, 2017

- Very Merry Pops featuring Megan Hilty, December 1 – 3, 2017

- Jones Hall

- Tickets: HoustonSymphony.org



HOUSTON SYMPHONY FAMILY SERIES

- Hook’d: Pirates In Concert, November 11, 2017

- A Grinch Christmas, December 2, 2017

- Jones Hall

- Tickets: HoustonSymphony.org

HOUSTON SYMPHONY SPECIAL SHOWS

- Psycho – Film With Live Orchestra, October 27, 2017

- Handel’s Messiah, December 15 – 17, 2017

- Jones Hall

- Tickets: HoustonSymphony.org

